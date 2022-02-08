Record holder Seeley to ride for the IFS Yamaha team at the North West 200

The North West 200's record holder Alastair Seeley will ride for the IIFS Yamaha team at this year's road races.

It had been unclear if the the 24-time winner would compete at the famous triangle circuit as he hadn't secured a ride and had taken up a role as a postman in his native Carrickfergus.

The 'Wee Wizard' will race in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes over the race week at on the North Coast.

The 42-year-old holds the track record at the event in the Superstock and Supersport classes.

The North West 200 returns on the 10th May for the first time since 2019 as the event was cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.