Sir Kenneth Branagh breaks record as Belfast picks up seven Oscar nominations

Sir Kenneth Branagh's film Belfast has been nominated for seven Oscars.

The black and white film set in North Belfast where Branagh grew up as a child at the start of the Troubles has received a Best Picture nomination.

Branagh was nominated in the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories.

His personal nominations means he has become the first person to receive seven nominations across seven different categories in throughout his career.

The previous record of receiving six nominations across six categories had been held by George Clooney and Walt Disney.

Belfast born actor Ciaran Hinds was nominated for best supporting actor while Dame Judi Dench is up for Best Actress in a supporting role.

Van Morrison's song 'Down to Joy' saw the film get nominated for Best Original Song along with a nomination for Best Sound.

The film has already been nominated for six BAFTA awards which take place on Sunday 13th March at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 94th Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on the 27th March at the Dolby Theatre.