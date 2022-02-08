Six further Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

A further six people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Health's daily figures revealed a further 3,959 positive cases have been recorded in the latest 24 hour recording period.

There have been 24,878 cases recorded in the last seven days bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 573,241.

There are currently 382 covid inpatients with 15 in intensive care. Hospital occupancy sits at 105%.

3,685,799 vaccinations have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.