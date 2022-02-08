UTV’s hit farming series, Rare Breed - A Farming Year, continues this Tuesday, and it’s all in a day’s work for the farmers featured, as we get an insight into sustainability and the environment, diversification and farm inspections. It’s April in this episode, and farmers across the country are heading into the fields to work the land. Near Downpatrick in Co. Down, Richard Orr is preparing fields for planting and checking his earlies. He explains his environmental fertilising methods.

Richard Orr

Tony Johnston is one of a handful of tree farmers in Northern Ireland and this April he is busy planting trees in the Mourne Mountains. It’s part of an NI Water and Woodland Trust initiative and they have beautiful weather for the work. He’s using the latest technology to ensure he avoid planting on peatland, and explains how repairing holes in walls are a vital part of the work as well.

“The joy is that every day’s a different day,” he said, and we also find out about his precious spade.

Auctioneer Richard Beattie farms near Gortin in Co. Tyrone. 2021 sees him fulfil his boyhood dream of owning Glenpark Estate, and he shares his hopes and dreams of bringing tourism and jobs to the local area. In April he is overseeing the work being done to get it ready for opening in the summer.

In amongst all this, fellow farmer Libby Clarke has organised a charity auction in aid of local charities – all eyes are on a vintage Porsche tractor. With over 160 lots up for grabs for Richard to auction off, it’s a busy but very successful night for all involved.

Stephen Gibson

In the second part of the programme, near Hillsborough in Co. Down, dairy farmer Stephen Gibson is looking over his young cattle as he prepares to turn them out to grass. He’s very happy with what he sees. And he has loads of help from his son and father.

“Three generations working together, you couldn’t beat it,” he says.

But also says with a smile: “Like any father son operation, we have our moments and disagreements.” Near Ballycarry in Co. Antrim, it’s a nerve-wracking day for the Garrett family as April brings their annual farm inspection – will the farm make the grade? Everything needs to be just right.

Rachael Garrett.

Due to Covid, Rachael has had to move all the paperwork out to a shed for the inspector. The Garretts are all ready for the examination but they had not counted on starting the day with a trip to the vet’s.

Rachael is proud of the produce from the farm and points out that the inspection is important for the consumer to know about the quality of the lamb and beef. After the inspection she comments: “It’s a relief that it’s done – it’s cup of tea time.” UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. Sponsored by Moy Park, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues on Tuesday February 8 at 7.30pm on UTV.