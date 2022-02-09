Gardaí investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy will have a file with prosecutors in 10 days time, a court has been told.

Jozef Puska appeared in court for the third time on Tuesday. He has been charged with the murder of the 23-year-old on January 12.

The primary school teacher and musician was fatally assaulted as she jogged along the Grand Canal at Cappincur, in Tullamore, Co. Ofally four weeks ago.

Puska from Mucklagh in Co. Ofally appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Cloverhill Court via videolink charged with her murder.

The 31-year-old was dressed in a grey top and wore a white face mask as he gave his name and indicated, through his Slovakian interpreter, that he could both hear and see the court.

His solicitor, Roy O Neill, told the court that his client had been in custody for three weeks.

Mr O'Neill said it was unsatisfactory that the Garda file was still being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He added that he would expect progress to be made on the matter soon.

The court sergeant, Olywyn Murphy said Puska faced the most serious of charges.

She said they did not yet have formal direction from the DPP but she said that a file would be with prosecutors within 10 days.

Olwyn Murphy sought a four-week adjournment but Puska's solicitor consented for his client to appear again in just two weeks' time.

Mr O'Neill said they would hope for some progress by the next date given that his client, by that point, will have been in custody for five weeks.

He also indicated that he wanted to have a consultation with his client after the court appearance, which Judge Cronin noted.

The judge proceeded to remand Mr Puska in custody to appear again on February 23.