A car has been driven into the front of a restaurant in Belfast city centre and set alight.

Police said it happened at around 3.15am on Wednesday in the Shaftesbury Square area.

"The restaurant was smoke damaged and windows were broken as a result of the incident," a spokesperson said.

“Officers attended the incident along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze."

Police said two men were seen fleeing the scene.

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101."