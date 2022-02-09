Child's play as natural flood defence systems demonstrated at Belfast Castle

Play video

Article and report by UTV Weather Presenter Louise Small

A pilot natural flood management scheme has been officially unveiled by the Infrastructure Minister in north Belfast. The project is part of the Living With Water in Belfast Plan looking at drainage and waste water infrastructure. The scheme in the grounds of Belfast Castle includes a new outdoor classroom and forest trail. Pupils from Cavehill Primary School and Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School attended the launch. The demonstration project sees the creation of a number of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and Natural Flood Management (NFM) systems along with the new forest trail and outdoor educational space for visiting schools to use.

These SuDS and NFM systems are designed to help reduce flooding naturally by slowing the flow of water in the existing watercourse and helping remove surface water from the drainage system. Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This project in Cave Hill Country Park shows how we can use our open green spaces to naturally manage water to reduce flooding whilst also protecting our environment.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon at the launch of the programme. Credit: UTV

"I very much enjoyed joining the children today in the new outdoor classroom and forest trails where nature itself provides the ideal surroundings for school groups to learn about the effects of flooding, the water cycle and the environment."

