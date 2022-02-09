An artist from Belfast has spoken of his delight that a book he illustrated more than two decades ago will be read by the Duchess of Cambridge on a children's TV channel.

Paul Howard, the illustrator behind The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, said the book was a favourite of Kate's when she was a child and she now reads it to her three children.

CBeebies will broadcast the duchess narrating the book as a bedtime story on Sunday evening to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

The book was originally written in 1968 by author Jill Tomlinson and award-winning Belfast illustrator Mr Howard became involved 22 years ago.

He explained: "The book is nearly as old as myself. It came out in 1968. It has kind of grown over the years to become a bit of a classic.

"It was chosen by the Duchess of Cambridge for her to read for Children's Mental Health Week.

"It was chosen because it covers the themes of growing together. The little owl is afraid of the dark but he goes off to seek help and advice from different people.

"From the collaborative nature of that he gets over his fear of the dark. The duchess loved the book as a child herself and reads it to her own three children."

The duchess is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America; Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl; and British actor Tom Hiddleston in reading for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

For the broadcast on the BBC's channel for young children, the duchess wears jeans and a Fair Isle jumper and appears to be sat in the corner of a green space, with a hot chocolate within reach, two soft, toy owls for company and a fire bowl burning away.