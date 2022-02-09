Play video

The Prime Minister has faced a fresh challenge over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the House of Commons.

During Prime Minister's Question, the DUP MP, Ian Paisley, told Boris Johnson that the Protocol has "zero support from Unionists."

He asked during PMQs: "Does the Prime Minister accept that he has now responsibility to bring forward a solution that unites the people of Northern Ireland and bring forward a solution that saves the union that has been undermined by it?"

Boris Johnson replied: "I will, I agree with him completely that there must be a solution that commands cross-community support and, at the moment, there is no doubt that the balance of the Good Friday Agreement is being upset by the way the protocol is being operated.

"And we need to fix it and that's what we're going to do, and if our friends weren't to agree then of course, we will, as I said earlier on, of course we will implement Article 16."

The exchange came in the first Prime Minister's Questions since Paul Givan resigned as First Minister over the Protocol, leading to the collapse of the Stormont Executive.

It is still uncertain as to whether the political parties will manage to restart Stormont's institutions after May's Assembly Election.

Earlier in the week, the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had this warning for MLAs in Stormont:

"There won't be an Executive to come back to whilst these checks exist," he said.