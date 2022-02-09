A man has been hit with a hammer during a vehicle hijacking in north Belfast.

It happened at Ballymoney Street between 10:40pm and 11pm on Tuesday February 8.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 30's had parked his white coloured Volkswagen Golf Match Edition near to licenced premises in the area. As the man was exiting from the vehicle, it was reported that he was struck on the head with what was believed to be a hammer.

`` The man was then pulled from the car, making off towards the Filor Court area on foot, and the vehicle was stolen. The man was taken to hospital for his injuries following the incident, and the vehicle has not been located at this time.''

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1901 08/02/22. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”