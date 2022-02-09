Police have appealed for information after a man was shot a number of times at a business park in Newry.

He was attacked by three masked gunmen as he returned to his vehicle in Carbane Industrial Estate at around 11.55am on Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains at this time.

Police said it's believed the gunmen entered the carpark outside the premises in the Springhill Road area around an hour before the shooting took place.

Their car, a silver Audi S4, was abandoned on the Old Dublin Road and set on fire.

“The men were then seen to get into a dark-coloured saloon vehicle which made off in the direction of the border," a PSNI spokesperson added.

Police are now trying to establish the movements of the car in the time before and after the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed any dark-coloured saloon vehicle "loitering or driving away" from the area of the Old Dublin Road at around midday has been asked to come forward.