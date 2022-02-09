A new website which shows how coronavirus variants are spreading in Northern Ireland has been launched.

It allows users to access maps, graphs and videos which illustrate instances of Covid-19 variants such as Delta or Omicron in each local government area.

The new resource was developed by Queen's University Belfast and the Public Health Agency.

Dr Brid Farrell from the PHA said tracking the spread of variants has been "crucial in providing an effective public health response" during the pandemic.

"It has enabled us to examine areas of greatest need and enact additional testing measures to help our communities take the appropriate steps to keep each other safe," she said.

Dr Timofey Skvortsov from the School of Pharmacy at QUB added: "We anticipate that the easily configurable and expandable viewer based on open-source technologies can be rapidly adapted for other genomic surveillance projects, such as wastewater pathogen monitoring."