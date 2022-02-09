Police have named the 47-year-old man who was murdered in north Belfast as Martin Gavin.

Mr Gavin died as a result of his injuries after being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital from a house on Harcourt Drive on Friday 7 January but passed away four weeks later on the morning of Sunday 6 February. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the Major Investigations Team said: “A murder investigation has been launched, and I would reiterate our appeal to anyone with information to come forward. "If you were in the Harcourt Drive area late on Thursday 6 January or early on Friday 7 January and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22."