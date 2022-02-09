A fire which broke out at a storeroom in Lisburn has been prevented from spreading to the adjoining shop.

The owners of Ashvale Farm Shop, a popular business on the Old Ballynahinch Road, said it will be closed "for the foreseeable", as emergency crews attend the scene on Wednesday.

"We will give further details in due course," a statement added.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to a "well-developed" blaze at the site at around 6.20am.

They said the incident is ongoing but the firefighting operation has now been scaled back.

In a tweet, the Fire Service added: "They worked in difficult conditions to stop fire from spreading to adjoining shop."

The Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is not known at this time, but said all persons have been accounted for.

At its height, 45 firefighters were at the scene, as well as six appliances from Lisburn, Belfast, Ballynahinch and Carryduff.

"Firefighting conditions were challenging on arrival, and firefighting operations include crews wearing breathing apparatus, and various water jets are in use to prevent fire spread," a spokesperson said.

"Firefighting operations are ongoing."