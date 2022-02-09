The price of rent has risen by £62 per month on average compared to pre-pandemic levels, a study has shown.

According to Zoopla, the average monthly rent in Northern Ireland in December was £646 - an annual increase of 10.2%.

The average across the UK during the final three months of year was £969.

"Rents have risen sharply in recent months, amid a backdrop of rising living costs," said Grainne Gilmore from the company.

"But it is important to point out that in terms of rental affordability, in most markets rents are still close to the 10-year average.

"As demand continues to outpace supply, there will be further upward pressure on rents, but affordability considerations will act as a brake on large rises."