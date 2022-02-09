Play video

WATCH: Full report by Nathan Hanna:

A local musician says he has lost his "entire livelihood" after his flute, laptop, hard drives and recording equipment were all stolen.

The windows of his parked car were smashed on North Street in Belfast city centre.

"It's my entire livelihood and everything I've ever worked on," said Stephen Loughran, who has been playing the flute for 20 years.

The flute which was stolen was worth around £4,000 and was a specially handcrafted for Stephen.

"I don't think the person is going to have any idea what it's worth. It's even more valuable again to me," Stephen told UTV.

Stephen is willing to offer a reward if his equipment is returned to him. Credit: UTV

"It's an extension of myself. Somebody else described it as an extension of your right arm," he said.

"It's something I play everyday. It's how I've been making a living for the past number of years. I love it and would anything to get it back."

A social media plea has helped spread the word of the smash and grab..

"We do whatever we can in regards to social media. It can be a great tool for spreading the word," said Keith Millar from Help Musicians NI.

"The post has already gleaned an awful lot of response and shares and likes. That's great.

"That shows the community spirit of musicians and the scene in Northern Ireland," Keith added.

"The things that were stolen from Stephen are very personalised. No one else can really use the things that they've taken," Keith explained.

"They won't be able to make any money from them or sell them on.

"The profession is expensive. Funding music creation and buying instruments, learning and educating so just give it back," Keith said.