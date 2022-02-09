Tree to be planted in Stormont grounds to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A tree is to be planted in the grounds of the Stormont Estate to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The decision was revealed in a letter from the Speaker of the Assembly, Alex Maskey, to MLAs.

In it, Mr Maskey said the Assembly Commission had unanimously agreed to the request put forward by the Assembly Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Earlier this year, a political row erupted over proposals for a tree to be planted to commemorate the Jubilee.

At the time, the ex-DUP Finance Minister Sammy Wilson accused the current Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy of blocking the proposal.

However, Sinn Fein rejected Mr Wilson's claim, saying that their Minister was following the rules.

The letter from Alex Maskey also confirmed that the Commission had agreed that one of the designated days for the flying of the Union Flag at Parliament Buildings would be changed from 19 February to 1 July for the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

Mr Maskey's letter concluded with him thanking "all parties for their cooperation on these matters."