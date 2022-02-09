Two further Covid related deaths in Northern Ireland

A further two people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Department of Health's daily figures revealed a further 3,837 positive cases have been recorded in the latest 24 hour recording period.

There have been 24,156 cases recorded in the last seven days bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 577,078.

There are currently 379 Covid inpatients with 14 in intensive care. Hospital occupancy sits at 106%.

3,687,994 vaccinations have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.

Separate data published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics showed a further increase in the number of people with coronavirus.

It showed that in the week ending 5 February, an estimated 145,600 people had Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

That is equal to around 1 in 13 people across Northern Ireland.