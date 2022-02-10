Love is in the air at Belfast Zoo with proud parents welcoming the arrival of a new baby monkey.

As Valentine's Day approaches mum Inca is taking it easy while dad Aztec has his hands full, because male titi monkeys take on the lion’s share of the childcare duties.

Unlike most other primates, coppery titi monkeys are very attentive fathers. They do the majority of the carrying, only handing the infant over to the mother for nursing.

Inca has had plenty of practice, because this is her sixth baby since arriving at Belfast Zoo back in 2010.

The big question, is it a boy or a girl?

Well that could take some time to answer, because the baby will cling to Aztec for around four to five months so the keepers will have to watch and wait to confirm the gender of the infant. Zoo curator, Julie Mansell, said: “Male coppery titi monkeys make the perfect partner in the primate world as they are both faithful and caring as fathers.

"We first welcomed Aztec and Inca to Belfast Zoo in 2010 and they have been building their family unit ever since with the arrival of their sixth offspring. Baby is currently doing well and we are looking forward to finding out its sex in a few months.” These primates have copper, fluffy fur and a small grey face and the species is found in the rainforests of South America including Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela and Peru. They are tree dwelling animals that like to look for food in the lower parts of the canopy and can be seen socialising with other species of monkey. They also have an elaborate system of communication that includes vocal, smelling and gestures.

The new star at Belfast Zoo will have to get used to plenty of attention because they are sure to be a big hit with visitors.