Video report by Nathan Hanna

Meet the Belfast woman hoping to one day headline WrestleMania.

Shannon Mateer aka Myla Grace has been wrestling just over four years – but she’s already been picked up by the WWE and featured on television on their NXT UK show.

“I want to go to America and I want to be on the main roster,” she told UTV.

“WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell – I want to do it all”.