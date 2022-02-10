Devastating financial impact of cancer revealed

Play video

By Jim O'Hagan

A survey of people living with cancer has found it can cost the average household around £900 per month.

Macmillan Cancer Support found almost everyone living with a cancer diagnosis said their illness had a financial impact on them with two-thirds (65%) saying it had been "severe".

It also found 63% of people saw an increase in day-to-day living costs, a quarter experienced extra costs of travelling to and from their appointments and around two in five people saw their household fuel bills rise.

Nine in 10 people had a loss of income.

With rising fuel bills and a looming cost of living crisis, Macmillan advisers are hearing from more and more people in dire financial need.

One cancer patient told them he could not afford the diesel to get from Omagh to his appointment at Belfast City Hospital. “I've squamous cell carcinoma, which is actually a skin cancer, but it grew on my insides”, says Elaine Mullan from Ballymena.

“It started on my liver and spread very quickly through a few other parts, my stomach, and my small intestine.” But her diagnosis was soon not the only worry Elaine had to deal with. “I lost three quarters of my pay, my monthly pay. I had been working 40 hours a week and I had to stop work early," she said.

"So I was only getting statutory sick pay and really up until I had my operation and that I stopped as soon as I got into hospital because the 12 weeks was up." Macmillan cancer support has a specialised welfare benefits team for people who find themselves in a similar position to Elaine. “People don't often think about their finances just immediately. They're very worried about their condition and how they're going to cope and how their families are going to cope. But very quickly, finances become an issue,” explains welfare benefits advisor Liz Kennedy. “For lots of the different benefits, the system is so complex, particularly with PIP and Universal Credit, that I think it's good that we are here to try and help people with those difficult circumstances.” Another study by Macmillan has shown that around one quarter of cancer patients are more comfortable talking about their diagnosis than their finances. Cancer charities hope to break that stigma and urge people to reach out and get the support they need.