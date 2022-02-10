Belfast councillor John Kyle has joined the Ulster Unionist Party after leaving the Progressive Unionist Party.

Dr Kyle had been deputy leader of the PUP and was one of its most high-profile elected members, before quitting in December citing "differing opinions".

He had recently spoken out about the Northern Ireland Protocol, claiming it had potential to offer "significant opportunities" if fundamental changes were made to it.

Most unionists are opposed to the post-Brexit arrangements, which include further checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr Kyle praised UUP Leader Doug Beattie for his "brand of positive, forward-looking, inclusive unionism".

He said: “Doug’s vision of a prosperous, respectful and peaceful Northern Ireland in which everyone has a part to play is something that I want to be part of and work towards in the Ulster Unionist Party."

Mr Beattie welcomed him to the UUP.

"John is an impressive man of the utmost integrity who is respected right across the community and wider society," said Doug Beattie.

"He is a committed unionist who is dedicated to promoting Northern Ireland, its people and its place within the United Kingdom.

“Through the many conversations I have had with him, I know we share the same vision for Northern Ireland and a forward looking, confident unionism.

"I look forward to working with John in the days ahead. His level-headed approach to politics is refreshing and will be another great addition to the Ulster Unionist team."