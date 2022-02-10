Health minister seeks legal advice on easing Covid-19 restrictions

Health Minister Robin Swann is seeking legal advice on relaxing coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The Executive had been due to meet on Thursday to review the remaining restrictions.

However the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister means the Executive cannot sit at present.

The remaining restrictions in Northern Ireland include the legal requirement to wear face coverings and for businesses to record track and trace details.

Robin Swann has indicated he wants to lift most, if not all, remaining restrictions.

The latest update from the Health Department on Wednesday showed a further two people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

A further 3,837 positive cases were recorded in the latest 24 hour recording period.