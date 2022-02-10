Home buyers and house prices continue to increase in NI

There were more new home buyers in the market in January despite a continuing rise in the cost of houses in Northern Ireland, a survey has found.

According to the latest report from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and Ulster Bank, 54% of those surveyed said there was an increased number of buyers in the market.

Meanwhile 31% said the number of newly-agreed sales rose.

However the survey also found that there was no sign of an increase in the supply of properties to meet demand.

70% of respondents to the survey said that they saw an increase in prices in January, and 40% said they expected this rise to continue in the next months.

Garrett O’Hare from RICS said: “The supply side challenge aside, it appeared to be a relatively upbeat picture in the NI housing market last month, with lots of potential buyers and sales going through in greater number than at the end of last year.

"However, the lack of properties coming onto the market, combined with other factors such as the recent interest rate rise, may temper the market over the next few months.

"However, as always, there are variations at a regional level and a sector level. For instance, the market for large homes in certain areas is particularly strong."