Health Minister Robin Swann has said he has received legal advice on what he can do on coronavirus restrictions, and will discuss it with ministerial colleagues.

Executive ministers were due to meet on Thursday to review the measures. However, following the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister, that meeting is no longer able to take place. Robin Swann sought legal advice about acting unilaterally.

He has previously indicated he wants to lift most, if not all, of the remaining coronavirus restrictions.

It is unclear if Mr Swann can act, or if he would need the green light from the Executive.

In an update on Thursday, he said the advice had been received on the factors he needed to consider.

"This advice is now being given careful consideration and it is my intention to engage with ministerial colleagues," an update from the minister said.