Explainer
Northern Ireland's remaining coronavirus restrictions as health minister considers their removal
Health Minister Robin Swann is considering lifting of Northern Ireland's remaining coronavirus restrictions.
Executive ministers had been due to meet on Thursday to review the measures.
However, following the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister, that meeting is no longer able to take place.
All eyes are now on Mr Robin Swann who has sought legal advice about acting unilaterally.
Mr Swann has previously indicated he wants to lift most, if not all, of the remaining coronavirus restrictions.
Here are the remaining coronavirus measures which were eligible for review:
The legal duty on retail to take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of transmission
The legal requirement to wear face coverings and the associated duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to ensure compliance
The legal requirement for risk assessments in prescribed settings
The legal requirement for recording visitor information in prescribed settings
The remaining legal requirements in relation to Covid-status certification
The guidance on the regular use of LFD testing, and in particular before meeting up with others.