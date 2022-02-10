Health Minister Robin Swann is considering lifting of Northern Ireland's remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Executive ministers had been due to meet on Thursday to review the measures.

However, following the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister, that meeting is no longer able to take place.

All eyes are now on Mr Robin Swann who has sought legal advice about acting unilaterally.

Mr Swann has previously indicated he wants to lift most, if not all, of the remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Here are the remaining coronavirus measures which were eligible for review: