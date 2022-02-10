Former prime minister Sir John Major has described the Northern Ireland Protocol as "arguably one of the worst pieces of negotiation that we have seen in recent history".

He was speaking at an Institute for Government event in London on Thursday.

Mr Major said the Protocol was "causing an enormous amount of trouble", adding: "It does help if you understand treaties before you sign them."

The contentious post-Brexit trade deal has resulted in additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Unionist have opposed the arrangement saying it creates a trade barrier with GB.

Last week Paul Givan resigned as First Minister as part of the DUP's protest over the Protocol.

In the House of Commons on Wednesday, the DUP MP Ian Paisley told Prime Minister Boris Johnson the Protocol has "zero support from unionists".