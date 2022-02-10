Play video

The PSNI has dealt with around 2,000 calls for ambulances in the last few months.

It has led to a situation where officers are having to take people to hospital in their patrol cars as the ambulance service can’t attend due to the pressure it is under.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne told Stormont’s Justice Committee it not only stretches their resources and budget, but also creates a moral dilemma.

“In the last few months we’ve dealt with nearly 2,000 calls that have been sent to us by the ambulance service when they couldn’t attend,” said Mr Byrne.

“We’ve gone to all of those calls, in 50% of those calls the ambulance service never made it at all, which meant police officers putting people into their cars and taking them to hospital.

“Now that must raise some questions about the logistics of that part of the system.

“But it also presents moral dilemmas because some people will say just stop doing something.

"But you be that call taker at three in the morning when someone is in distress or is injured and hurt are we really going to say ‘we’re not coming because we’re the police and not an ambulance’ if someone’s life is in danger?”

UTV reported in January that a quarter of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are off work sparking longer waiting times even for the most ill patients.NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said while the sickest patients are prioritised, as waiting times get longer, there have been instances where they have had to advise callers to, where possible, make their own way to hospital.Meanwhile, a health trust leader has pleaded with governments for the funds needed to deliver services.

Neil Guckian, chief executive of Western Health Trust, said Stormont and Westminster must recognise trusts are coming out of a pandemic and facing "massive backlogs".

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of Belfast Health Trust, said the system had needed reform before the pandemic, adding that hospitals and community services remain under "significant strain".

"The main and exasperating factor is the really tired workforce with additional Covid sickness absence and the long-term vacancies that we carry," she said.