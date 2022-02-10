There have been a further seven Covid-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours by the Department of Health.

It takes the total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland to 3,145.

The department has also recorded another 3,609 positive tests.

Hospital capacity is at 106% with 10 sites operating beyond their limit. There are 15 people with Covid-19 in intensive care with 11 on a ventilator.

A total of 173 care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

The latest vaccination figures show over 36million, first, second, third and booster jabs have been administered.