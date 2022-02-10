By James McNaney

Ireland will go into a potential 6 Nations decider against France without their captain Johnny Sexton, after the Leinster star was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Munster out-half Joey Carbery comes in for Sexton, with Jack Carty named on the bench and Leinster's James Ryan takes over the captaincy.

There was better news for Ulster captain Iain Henderson who has recovered from injury to earn a place on the bench, while Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw also bolsters the replacements.

The other members of the starting team from the thumping win against Wales are unchanged for Saturday evening’s trip to the Stade de France.

“The big question will be Carbery," Irish rugby analyst Tom Savage told UTV.

“But I think he will thrive”.

Carbery has long been tipped as Sexton’s heir as Ireland’s outhalf, but he will make his first-ever Six Nations start this Saturday.

Carbery and company will face a tough battle in the form of an exciting and physically intimidating France side. Les Bleus will be captained by World player of the year Antoine Dupont, who is joined in the half-backs by Toulouse teammate Romain Ntamack.

Both backlines are star-studded, but Savage thinks, “the real battle will be in the pack - can Ireland live with the breakdown pressure that France are bringing?”

“If they can, Ireland have the players to win this game and set off on the road to a possible Slam.”

The quest for championship glory might hinge on the contributions of Iain Henderson, with the Ulsterman being needed to help counter a powerful French bench.

It's being tipped as a title decider with two of the top sides in world rugby locking horns so it should be an absolute cracker.

You can watch this huge 6 Nations clash right here live on UTV this Saturday - coverage starts from 4pm.

K/O on Saturday February 12 at 16.45. Coverage live on UTV from 16:00