The UK Government has defended plans to introduce Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) travel checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The checks were described as variously a "quick and light touch" and "nonsensical and rubbish" during a row over the visas in the House of Lords on Thursday.

The Lords debated plans to introduce the Nationality and Borders Bill for an ETA pass for non-Irish or British travellers to make journeys between the UK and the Republic.

Labour Baroness Richie of Downpatrick proposed an amendment to the plans to introduce ETAs so that people who are neither British nor Irish citizens, but live on the island of Ireland can make cross border trips without the check.

The visas, in their proposed form, would not affect citizens of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Garda perform Covid-19 stop checks outside Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Critics have aired concerns that they could affect, for example, European Union nationals who live and work in the Republic.

Baroness Richie continued: "It is clear that this will have a detrimental impact on non-visa nationals who need to enter Northern Ireland for activities such as visiting family, accessing childcare, permitted work engagement and accessing services and goods."

Responding, Lords Government whip Lord Sharp of Epsom said: "The Government is clear, there will continue to be no routine immigration controls on journeys to the UK from within the common travel area, none whatsoever on the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. That will remain in position when the ETA scheme is introduced.

He added: "The process for obtaining an ETA will be quick and light touch. I am told it will be not dissimilar to acquiring an American ESTA."

"Once granted, an ETA will be valid for multiple journeys over an extended period, minimising the burden on those making frequent trips, including those across the Northern Ireland border."

But crossbench peer Viscount Brookeborough said the plans were "nonsensical" and "unworkable".

The Viscount said: "Northern Ireland is the size of Yorkshire. What you are really stating is that somebody who goes on holiday to Yorkshire must not go to a neighbouring county for any reason without complying with this regulation.

"I am terribly sorry this is complete and utter rubbish. It is nonsensical and it is not going to work."

The viscount, whose brother chairs the Irish tourism board, added: "What do you do if you are touring in Yorkshire? You tour outside it. If you go into Ireland and you are a tourist why shouldn't you simply tour Ireland?

"No amount of communication, I am very sorry, there is nobody to police it, and what the Government is talking about is simply unworkable and disastrous."