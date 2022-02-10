Play video

Analysis by UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee.

A political row has broken out over what the title of one of Northern Ireland’s proposed new language commissioners should be.

It is understood the DUP want the position's title to be the ‘Ulster-British commissioner’, while Sinn Féin, object saying it must be ‘Ulster-Scots commissioner’.

The role is being created alongside a commissioner for the Irish language as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

It's believed Sinn Féin and the DUP got sight of the government's latest proposals before Christmas and that is when the disagreement emerged.

The DUP, it is thought, considers the 'Ulster-Scots commissioner' too narrow a title, while Sinn Féin objects to the title 'Ulster-British commissioner' as it could bleed into other areas such as commemorations and bonfires and more than just language.

It now falls on Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to resolve the dispute before he brings the legislation forward.