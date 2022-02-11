£200,000 suspected herbal cannabis seized from lorry in Larne

Police have recovered £200k worth of suspected herbal cannabis following the search of a vehicle in Larne, Co Antrim.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit stopped a lorry in the Larne Harbour area just after 2am on Friday morning and found the drugs inside the vehicle.

The lorry and trailer have been seized for further examination, police said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and was taken into police custody.

The operation involved HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), working as part of the joint agency Organised Crime Task Force.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target criminality within the haulage industry and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities."