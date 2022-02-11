Play video

Rising construction costs have been blamed for the latest delay to the building of a new primary school in County Antrim.

Mullaghdubh and Kilcoan primaries were formally amalgamated in 2016, creating Islandmagee PS.

However, the school is still operating across two sites, three miles apart, with its 120 pupils split into a junior and senior school.

Last summer planning permission was granted for the new school build on a site close to the two existing buildings.

Arlene Cambridge, the principal says she's very frustrated with the delay.

"For the children more than anything and for our families, and for the community," she said.

"The staff get weary with its sometimes and it's trying to keep everybody together as one school because other people outside can see us two different identities and we're not. We're one school, with one belief, one vision."

The cost of running and maintaining two buildings is an ongoing concern.

William Kane from the board of governors said both sites were more than 100 years old.

"It's not sustainable into the future, it's fair to say that our budget is negative."

The Department of Education said it is committed to the new school build but that material price increases over the past number of months have seen projected costs rise.

This has required a review of the business case by the Education Authority to examine the cost increases.

That will need approval by the department before the tender process can begin.

Speaking in the Assembly last month, the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: "I understand that the rate of cost increase has slowed, however, prices do remain quite high and it has had an impact."

The MLA outlined other projects affected, included Dunclug, Lismore Comprehensive and Holy Trinity College in Cookstown.