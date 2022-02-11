Another 29 deaths linked to Covid-19 in latest Nisra weekly update

A further 29 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency in its latest weekly update.

The figure represents a decrease of six fatalities on the 35 deaths that occurred in the previous week, according to the data compiled by Nisra.

The latest deaths, registered in the week ending 4 February, take the total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities recorded by the agency to 4,214.

Nisra's figure is drawn from different data sources and is always higher than the Department of Health's total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

On 4 February, the department had reported 3,125 deaths.

Its statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive - and it reports its statistics with a week lag.

The figure reported by the agency on Friday includes 2,945 deaths in hospital, 899 in care homes, and 370 at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Up to 4 February, the deaths of 1,183 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, which was 28% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Covid-19 was also mentioned on the death certificate of 30 of the 363 deaths registered in the week to 4 February.

Some of the deaths registered in the week ending 4 February could have taken place before that week, as fatalities can take a number of days to register.

Those aged 75 and over account for 73.3% of the Covid-related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 4 February 2022.