Report by North West reporter Gareth Wilkinson

An 81-year-old Co Donegal man who has been diving into the sea from nearly every pier around the coast of Ireland is nearing the end of his epic journey. Wearing only swimming shorts Paddy Conaghan has plunged into the wintry sea from piers and beaches in over 300 locations since December 4. “If I did it in the summer time people would say this guy is having a nice holiday and enjoying himself...better do it in the winter when it is a tough challenge”, Paddy told UTV.

Wearing only swimming shorts Paddy Conaghan has plunged into the wintry sea from piers and beaches in over 300 locations Credit: UTV

The pensioner set off from Donegal’s Arranmore Island last year and hasn’t returned home since. He began travelling and sleeping in his van but has accepted offers of hospitality in recent weeks. For over two months he has plunged in every day, often taking numerous daily dips. He spent Christmas Day and his birthday swimming in the sea. Paddy will complete his challenge with a special homecoming in Arranmore on Saturday.

For over two months Paddy Conaghan has plunged into the sea every day, often taking numerous daily dips Credit: UTV

Remarkably Paddy only took up swimming again last summer. The last time he swam was in the sea was in the early 1960s. He has done it all for a good cause raising money for Donegal based charity Gemma’s Legacy of Hope. It provides counselling services in the local area and promotes better mental health. So far Paddy has raised more than £67,000 along his swimming challenge.

Paddy Conaghan Credit: UTV

Despite the chilly temperatures, Paddy never thought about giving up even though the sea got colder and colder. The support he received along the way has kept him going, especially from local swimming groups who joined him on many of his dips. Paddy will receive a hero's welcome on his return to Arranmore Island on Saturday. He told UTV getting home again will make him happy because he’s achieved what he set out to do.

Paddy hasn't ruled out doing it all over again and if there is a next time insists he’ll duck and dive around Ireland in the opposite direction.