A 12-year-old boy has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry in Co Limerick.

It happened on the N21 at Rineroe near Adare shortly before 2am on Friday.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"The driver of the car, a male juvenile, was fatally injured," they said.

"He was the sole occupant of the car.

"Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N21 near Adare area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí."