Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus restrictions could be immediately solved by the DUP nominating a first minister.

Ms Mallon described the DUP's resignation of Paul Givan as "shameful," and emphasised that it had created doubt around the ability of the shadow Executive to remove Covid restrictions from law.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson however, rejected this, claiming the health minister has the power to take decisions.

Nichola Mallon expressed her frustration saying she backed the health minister.

"We shouldn't have restrictions in place for a moment longer than is absolutely necessary," she told UTV.

"It is very clear we can lift restrictions if the Executive meets and we can meet if the DUP does its job and nominates a first minister.

"We're now in a situation where it's not clear how those decisions can be taken and if the health minister can take those decisions alone.

"The people of Northern Ireland are in this situation because the DUP have abandoned them for a self-serving stunt."

Mallon's comments are the latest round in an ongoing political battle over the DUP's decision to partially collapse the Executive.

Health Minister Robin Swann had been advised by the attorney general he is unable to act unilaterally on some coronavirus restrictions in the absence of an Executive.

His Executive colleagues are currently considering their responses to his letter, with a deadline of 1pm on Thursday.

Due to advice from Attorney General Brenda King, Robin Swann believes he must seek their views before acting.

Mr Swann added: "It may be the case that I have the power to amend some, but not all of the restrictions without reference to the Executive, because they do not, individually meet the threshold for one or more of these criteria."

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson traded competing interpretations of the powers available to the health minister.

O'Neill felt the DUP's actions risked prolonging restrictions until they are due to lapse in March, whereas Sir Jeffrey believed that Swann was still capable of removing the restrictions without the First and deputy First Minister in post.