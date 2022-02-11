There have been a further four Covid-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours by the Department of Health.

It takes the total number of deaths to 3,149.

Another 2,923 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the same reporting period.

A total of 423 Covid-19 inpatients are in hospital, with 12 in intensive care and eight on a ventilator.

Hospital capacity is at 106% with 10 sites operating beyond their limit.

The latest vaccination figures show 3.7 million, first, second, third and booster jabs have been administered across Northern Ireland.