Glentoran moved three points ahead of Linfield at the top of the Irish Premier League following a 1-0 victory over their Belfast rivals at the Oval on Friday night.

Conor McMenamin scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute after Jay Donnelly's shot was deflected.

Matthew Clarke's left wing cross setup Sam Roscoe late on but his header was brilliantly saved by Glentoran keeper Aaron McCarey.