A security alert in Bushmills, Co Antrim, was sparked by the discovery of a number of guns.

Police and Army bomb squad officers were called to the scene at Castlenagree Road on Thursday evening.

They say their enquiries into the discovery "remain ongoing".

The alert has now ended and the road has been reopened. Officers have thanked the local community "for their patience during this time".

Anyone with further information has been asked to come forward.