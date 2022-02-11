A woman had a knife held to her throat and was told to hand over money during an aggravated burglary at an apartment in south Belfast.

Two men broke into the property in University Street at around 5.30am on Thursday and threatened the two women inside.

The men searched the apartment and made off with cash and a watch.

A police spokesperson said the two women were unharmed during the incident, but have been left badly shaken by their ordeal.

“One man held a knife to one of the women’s throats before demanding that she hand over money," they explained.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area yesterday morning or who may have any information to contact detectives on 101."