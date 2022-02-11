A man has been arrested by police investigating a shooting in Newry.

The victim was shot in the legs at Carnbane Industrial Estate on Tuesday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the city on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police said he remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage in relation to the attack, to contact them at Ardmore Station on 101," a spokesperson for the PSNI added.