Police Federation for Northern Ireland chair Mark Lindsay is set to retire from his post in the spring.

He has served as a police officer for 34 years, and spent the last seven heading the federation which represents the PSNI's rank and file.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne thanked Mr Lindsay for his years of service, and said that he would miss, “his counsel and advice”.

Mr Lindsay reflected in his statement on the journey of policing in Northern Ireland over his tenure.

While he said was “immeasurably grateful” that he had not seen any officers die during his time at the head of the organisation, he warned that the “path to a stable society remains a work-in-progress".

“Our society is more diverse than ever and as policing strives to be more representative of our communities, we all need to work hard to realise that it is not just as straight forward as our traditionally viewed binary society based on religious background.”

The outgoing chairman has often been outspoken in his views on issues of policing and justice.

He has strongly opposed government plans for a Troubles-related amnesty, as well as being critical of government guidance around Covid restrictions, as he felt police had been brought, “into conflict with people who would normally be law-abiding citizens”.