The foreign secretary says finding a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is an "absolute priority" for her.

Liz Truss was speaking ahead of her latest meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

The talks will take place in London on Friday morning as the UK and EU bid to resolve the deadlock over the controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements.

"We have a shared responsibility with the EU to work towards solutions as quickly as possible that deliver for the people of Northern Ireland," said Ms Truss.

"I look forward to meeting vice-president Sefcovic in person again today."

It comes amid fresh political upheaval in Northern Ireland after the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as First Minister in protest over the Protocol.

Mr Givan said the deal, which has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, had undermined a cornerstone of power-sharing in the region - governance with the consent of both nationalists and unionists.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed the Protocol with the EU as a measure to stop a hard border being erected, and jeopardising the peace process, on the island of Ireland.

But his Government is trying to renegotiate the deal, arguing that it is hampering the movement of goods between Britain and NI and damaging community relations.