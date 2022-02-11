Northern Ireland’s most-capped player Julie Nelson has not been named in Kenny Shiels’ squad for the upcoming internationals in Spain.

Nelson, who has accumulated 122 caps since making her international debut in 2004, will miss out due to injury.

Presseye

Glentoran’s Caragh Hamilton and Cliftonville duo Louise McDaniel and Toni-Leigh Finnegan are also missing, while Southampton's Ciara Watling and Crusaders' Rachel McLaren also miss out.

Shiels has been boosted by the return of Megan Bell, Sam Kelly and Abbie Magee.

Northern Ireland’s first match in Spain is against Faroe Islands on Thursday 17 February.

They then face Switzerland five days later and finish off the tour with a clash with Romania on 23 February.

NI squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Lee University, USA), Becky Flaherty (Huddersfield Town).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City), Abbie Magee (Linfield), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Demi Vance (Rangers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Sam Kelly (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Megan Bell (Rangers), Rachel Furness (Liverpool).

Forwards: Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Danielle Maxwell (Glentoran), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Simone Magill (Everton), Kerry Beattie (Glasgow City), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).