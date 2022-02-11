A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information on the murder of Martin Gavin.

The 47-year-old died on Sunday, four weeks after being stabbed at a house in the Harcourt Drive area of north Belfast.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward money for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

It comes as police made a fresh appeal.

“Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of Friday 7 January, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“He sadly passed away some four weeks later, on the morning of Sunday 6 February.

“Mr Gavin’s life, at just 47 years old, has been cut short, and a family have been left bereft.

“A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of Friday 7th January?

"Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously? If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dash cam footage, please contact us on 101."