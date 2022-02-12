£1.8m worth of cocaine and cannabis seized at Belfast Harbour

Police have seized £1.8m worth of cocaine and cannabis in a major drugs haul at Belfast Harbour.

A lorry was stopped in the early hours of Saturday morning where officers discovered the illegal drugs.

Two people, a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said, "This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities."