Cliftonville win in push for title as Crues win at Larne
Two goals from Ryan Curran gave Cliftonville a 2-0 victory at Solitude and keep his side in the hunt for the title.
Curran scored early in the second half, converting a right-sided cross from Kris Lowe.
Shortly after, Curran got his second, scoring from close range.
North Belfast rivals Crusaders were 2-1 winners at Inver Park, edging out Larne to gain fourth place in the table.
Daniel Larmour scored first for the Crues with a header before Adam Leckey scored late into the second half to give Stephen Baxter's men the win.
There were victories for Glenavon, Ballymena United and bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town.
Results
Ballymena United 1-0 Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville 2-0 Coleraine
Glenavon 3-0 Portadown
Larne 1-2 Crusaders
Warrenpoint Town 4-2 Carrick Rangers