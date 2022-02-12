Cliftonville win in push for title as Crues win at Larne

Two goals from Ryan Curran gave Cliftonville a 2-0 victory at Solitude and keep his side in the hunt for the title.

Curran scored early in the second half, converting a right-sided cross from Kris Lowe.

Shortly after, Curran got his second, scoring from close range.

North Belfast rivals Crusaders were 2-1 winners at Inver Park, edging out Larne to gain fourth place in the table.

Daniel Larmour scored first for the Crues with a header before Adam Leckey scored late into the second half to give Stephen Baxter's men the win.

There were victories for Glenavon, Ballymena United and bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town.

Cliftonville v Coleraine Credit: Pacemaker

Glenavon celebrating a goal. Credit: Pacemaker

Crusaders won at Larne. Credit: Pacemaker

Results

Ballymena United 1-0 Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville 2-0 Coleraine

Glenavon 3-0 Portadown

Larne 1-2 Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town 4-2 Carrick Rangers