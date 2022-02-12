Four further Covid-linked deaths reported in last 24 hours

Four more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 2,633 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann revealed he cannot act unilaterally in removing remaining Covid restrictions.

He has given other ministers at Stormont until 1pm on Monday to give their input on a potential way forward.

It follows Paul Givan's resignation as First Minister earlier this month which means that the Executive can no longer authorise any changes.

The Covid-19 regulations are not due to expire until March 24, but were previously reviewed by the Executive every three weeks.

Executive approval is ordinarily required for decisions that are significant, controversial or cross cutting. Mr Swann is to assess if acting would cross those thresholds.